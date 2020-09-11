Elizabeth Smart’s defense program expands to St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Elizabeth Smart Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the education and prevention of sexual violence, is expanding its Smart Defense program to St. George.

Smart Defense was developed to give women and girls the skills they need to protect themselves against assault. Kidnapping survivor and Utah native, Elizabeth Smart, decided to start Smart Defense after she was sexually assaulted on an airplane last summer.

The program was developed by self-defense experts and combines highly effective techniques from Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, and Krav Maga.

“We are training [women and girls] to give themselves an opportunity to get away,” said Smart of the expanding program.

According to the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, one out of every six women in America has been the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime. Smart Defense aims to lower that statistic through prevention. Recent studies have shown that nearly half of attackers will stop if their victim simply shows that they are willing to fight back.

Smart Defense is currently available in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas. The St. George location is the first major expansion of the program. More Smart Defense locations are planned across the country in the coming months and years.

Smart Defense classes are currently taught at parks throughout the Salt Lake City area right now due to COVID-19 safety precautions. If you would like to sign up for a Smart Defense class, you can visit to their website.