Elizabeth Smart reveals recent sex assault on flight to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Elizabeth Smart, the Utah woman that was kidnapped and raped over a period of nine months back in 2002, revealed to “CBS This Morning” she was sexually assaulted on a plane last year.

“I had been asleep and, all of a sudden, I woke up because I felt someone’s hand rubbing in between my legs–on my inner thigh,” she said. “I was shocked. I mean, the last time someone touched me without my say-so was when I was kidnapped. And I froze. I didn’t know what to do.”

She said as an advocate she kept saying to herself, “‘You’re Elizabeth Smart! You should know what to do!’”

Smart said she reported the experience to Delta and followed up with the FBI.

“I mean it’s not Delta’s fault, I mean this man–this man made a decision,” she said.

There is an “ongoing investigation,” she said.

Smart told Gayle King the experience inspired her to launch a program to teach women the skills and confidence to protect themselves.

The program is called Smart Defense. The program is only available in Salt Lake City but in coming months, it will be available in additional cities within the state as well as in other major US cities and states, according to the website.

