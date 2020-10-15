Elected leaders allege city employees removing yard signs

SANDY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – After home surveillance video appears to show a Sandy City employee removing a political yard sign, two elected leaders are speaking out and pushing for cities to stop taking the signs from lawns.

At issue is the park strip, or grassy area between a sidewalk and the road.

“The truck pulls up,” said State Rep. Steve Eliason.

“Worker gets out. Pulls the sign out of the lawn,” added Eliason.

“Like a thief in the night,” he said.

Eliason says a constituent showed him the surveillance video recently.

“When it turns up missing — the first thing they think is, someone’s stolen it. And it’s just natural for a candidate to think, maybe an opponent took it. Who else would want my sign?” said Eliason.

But, according to State Sen. Todd Weiler, the practice happens far too often in cities across the state.

“The complaints I get all the time are, I can’t get the city to do anything about this ordinance violation, or this code enforcement, or fill this pothole, or replace my garbage can. But as soon as somebody puts a sign up in their front yard, just Johnny on the spot — they’re there to take it down,” said Weiler.

Weiler Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.