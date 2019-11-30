Elderly man killed in Kaysville house fire

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- An elderly man was found dead after his home caught fire Friday night.

Crews were called to the area on 250 North between 500 East and 600 E around 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters weren’t able to make it inside the home at first. They say the fire was coming out of all of the windows and was aggressive.

Once they got control of the fire, they searched the home and found the 76-year-old man had died in the home. Officials say he was the only one in the home at the time of the fire.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, who have been notified of the incident,” a post on the Kaysville Fire Department’s Facebook page stated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What others are reading: