Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An 87-year-old man died after being struck by a car while crossing the street in downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Brian Sloan, Salt Lake City Police, the man was headed north on South Temple near 600 East about 2:10 p.m. when a man traveling east hit him.

Sloan said the man had just stepped into the crosswalk and appeared he didn’t see the oncoming traffic. It is not known who had the right of way light at this time.

The man, who Sloan said was from Salt Lake City, died as a result of his injuries.

The driver has remained on scene and is cooperating with police.