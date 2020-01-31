Elderly man and dog saved by deputy from burning home in Moab

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – A deputy with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office saved an elderly man and a dog from a house fire on Sunday in Moab.

According to a post on the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Deputy Jamison Wiggins was first on the scene of a residential fire where active flames were seen coming out of the home. The deputy saw a woman attempting to unlock the front door in an effort to rescue her elderly father who has limited mobility.

According to the post, Deputy Wiggins was able to quickly gain entry but was greeted with a wall of black smoke as he heard cries for help from inside the home. The deputy was able to locate the man who was struggling to escape using a walker.

“Wiggins rushed in and safely transported the man outside to safety,” stated the post. “The man then informed Wiggins that his dog was still trapped inside. Wiggins returned to the burning house and was able to rescue the small dog as well.”

Moab City Police Department and Moab Valley Fire Department arrived to help extinguish the fire.

Grand County EMS treated the woman for smoke inhalation and transported the elderly man to Moab Regional Hospital, who has since been released and is recovering.

Moab Valley Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

