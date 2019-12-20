Elderly Indianola couple loses everything for the second time in destructive fire

INDIANOLA (ABC4 News) – Tragedy struck twice during the holidays for an elderly Indianola couple who lost everything they had in a fire Wednesday afternoon. Community members are now banding together to help them get back on their feet.

Keith Warenski and his wife, Hazel first lost everything they had 10 years ago in a destructive fire that destroyed their Mount Pleasant cabin. They bought a motorhome and rebuilt their lives in Indianola, a community they’ve grown to love.

“We enjoy the area and we really love the neighbors,” said Warenski.







Wednesday afternoon, history repeated itself when Warenski was outside the motorhome unfreezing water pipes. He went back inside to take care of something else and thought the blow torch was off. But when he went back outside, the tire was engulfed in flames and quickly spread to the rest of the motorhome.

“I went back in, hollered at the wife and said, ‘Get out of here! The house is on fire! Get out!’” said Warenski.

Neighbors Travis Stanley and his wife, Samantha are volunteer firefighters for the Indianola Valley Fire Department. When they saw the smoke, he said they responded as quickly as they could.

However, tricky terrain and scarce water resources made it difficult to save the home. The Warenskis lost everything and their property was a total loss.

“It’s very sad to see a close friend lose it all,” said Stanley. “They’re great friends and we’ve known them since we’ve been down here for 5 years. Keith’s always out to help. He’s helped us dig our foundation for our house out. Just always there to help whenever you need him.”

Warenski said he’s thankful that he and his wife, who has dementia, made it out alive. But he said after battling heart problems for nearly 40 years, rebuilding their entire lives over again is a difficult option.

“At my age, I don’t have a lot of years left. I’m not going to rebuilt a big home, incur a big debt, and leave the bill for my kids,” he said.

Indianola community members have banded together to help the Warenskis get back on their feet. If you would like to help, the Stanleys have set up a VenMo account for donations: @keith-warenski

“Tragic things happen to good people. But we have to move on and do what we can. We’re trying to help in any way with gathering donations so that maybe they can have a good Christmas,” said Stanley.

“I’m so thankful for the Indianola Valley firefighters and my community. Without them, things would be a lot worse,” said Warenski. “Hopefully I can get back on my feet and enjoy what few years I may have left.”

