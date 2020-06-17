Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints admitted to hospital

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Eric Hawkins, a spokesperson with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been admitted to the hospital.

“Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was admitted to the hospital last week following several days of illness. He has been tested and does not have COVID-19. Other diagnostic studies are being done,” Hawkins said.

See official statement.

This is a developing story, information will be shared as it becomes available.