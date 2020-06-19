Elder Holland of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released from hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to a spokesperson from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has been released from the hospital.

Elder Holland was originally announced to be admitted to the hospital on June 17. He was tested for COVID-19 and the test results came back negative.

The Church’s spokesperson says he is now returning to normal activities and that his family appreciates all the prayers and concern on his behalf.