Eight transported for medical treatment after carbon monoxide found in Provo church

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to the Provo Fire Department, at 11:06 a.m., the department responded to a medical call at a church building which ended up being a carbon monoxide leak.
Just after 11 a.m. people at the church, located at 650 East Stadium Drive, had been feeling sick. Upon further inspection, officials found that the church was full of carbon monoxide coming from the radiator.
The church building was evacuated, and officials called Questar to investigate. One person was transported for treatment, while several traveled by personal vehicle.
Gold Cross, the Orem Fire Department, and the Provo Fire Department then transported eight people to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray for hyperbaric treatment.
