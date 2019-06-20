Eight people admitted to Intermountain Medical Center following hazmat spill at Thatcher Chemicals

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Eight people were admitted to Intermountain Medical Center following a hazmat spill at Thatcher Chemicals Wednesday morning.

Officials with Salt Lake City Fire said around 300 to 400 gallons of sulfur dioxide leaked from a rail car, prompting the evacuation of a local business and evaluated 56 people who reported feeling the effects of the chemical.

“We are looking for symptoms like a burning sensation in the eyes, uncontrollable coughs, and any respiratory issues. This chemical or gas affects any of the mucus membranes, so the throat, mouth, eyes, and nose,” said Jay Larsen, nurse at Intermountain Medical Center. “As for the patients here, we are monitoring their vision, their respiratory drive, making sure they’re not having any issues with that.”

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen experienced symptoms after covering the hazmat spill and being downwind from the scene. He was examined by medical professionals at urgent care and said six other patients were receiving treatments from exposure to the sulfur dioxide as well.

Larsen said in small amounts, sulfur dioxide typically doesn’t cause any long-term effects. He said the best treatment for the exposure is simply fresh air.

“I’ve spoken to all of the patients and they all appear in good spirits. They’re not experiencing any critical or life-threatening effects at this time,” he said. “We’ll monitor them to make sure there’s no downward slide in any of their conditions. But I expect full recovery and discharges for all these patients today.”

Wednesday morning’s hazmat incident was the second in two days, following a chemical spill that occurred at the University of Utah Tuesday.

Intermountain Medical Center staff said they’re prepared in the event of a mass casualty from a chemical spill.

“We do have a full hazmat capability here in the shower so we can decontaminate patients covered in all sorts of substances,” said Larsen. “We do practice. We just had some training on mass casualties last month. So most of the staff here in the emergency department is very well trained.”

What others are clicking on:



