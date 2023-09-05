Celeste Maloy (left), Becky Edwards (center), and Bruce Hough (right) (Images courtesy of the Maloy, Edwards, and Hough campaigns)

This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In early, unofficial vote tabulations by the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office, U.S. 2nd Congressional District candidates Celeste Maloy and Becky Edwards appear to be neck and neck.

As of 10 p.m., Maloy led with around 37.3% of the popular vote over opponents Becky Edwards (37.0%) and Bruce Hough (25.6%). This came after results from Washington County put Maloy over the top by around 200 votes.

With a few counties left still to report, Edwards easily led in Davis and Salt Lake Counties tonight, though support for her fell among voters to the south. Maloy led voters in Washington, Iron, Tooele, Garfield, Kane, and Sevier counties. Hough did not hold a lead in any counties in early results.

In the weirdest result of the night, Juab County voters ended their voting in a three-way tie. All three candidates each got 26 votes, according to the Lt. Governor’s website.

Beaver and Wayne counties had still not reported any results as of this publishing.

Ogden Mayoral Race

Voters in Ogden had a seven-way race for mayor tonight, and early results show candidates Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski leading the pack — but not by much.

Preliminary returns showed Knuth leading the group with 19.3% of the vote with Nadolski in second at 18.3%. Bart E. Blair followed in third with 17.7% of the vote with Angel Castillo in fourth with 17%.

However, only 165 votes separated first from fourth place, and officials with Knuth’s campaign say they were told final results may not be public until Thursday. The Weber County Clerk’s Office told ABC4 they got through around 4,000 ballots tonight with another 1,000 set to be picked up from the post office Wednesday morning. They also confirmed that results would be posted by Thursday evening at the latest. Voter turnout in the county was around 31%.

Knuth’s campaign expressed optimism about the preliminary results.

“We always knew this would be a close race,” said Knuth in a statement this evening. “I trust the process and look forward to seeing the final vote count, but we are incredibly encouraged by the initial results.”