Ed Smart to give 1st LGBTQ+ speech at upcoming summit in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ed Smart is set to give his first public speech since coming out earlier this year.

According to a press release, Smart will be a keynote speaker at the Encircle Summit being held December 7 in Lehi.

This will be the 3rd annual Encircle Summit and will feature over 1,000 LGBTQ+ youth and young adults and 500+ parents, allies and educators.

The summit will feature 25+ speakers and 30+ workshops.

Encircle’s co-founder and CEO, Stephenie Larsen, stated that Smart’s participation as a keynote speaker will be an “impactful and unforgettable” addition to the Summit’s roster of speakers.

“Ed is a well-respected public figure whose journey to find his authentic self will resonate with attendees and inspire them to find the safety and confidence they need to come out. Ed’s trademark is his credibility and capacity to love. He offers hope to the challenges of our community.”

Smart said he desires to bring a message of hope and safety in taking the step to authenticity.

“I believe as LGBTQ+ we are pushed beyond the day-to-day challenges faced by others by making the monumental choice to authenticate, or to be closeted and thereby not achieve the fullness of our true beings because some judge the life we choose as wrong,” said Smart.

“My thoughts will be directed at each of us in this community as well as those who love and support us, to make the most of our lives and to reach beyond bigotry and biases and to show our real selves to those we love and care about. I want to encourage each of our community members to find joy in his or her journey.”

The Summit will also feature friendship circles, art, music, dinner and evening entertainment featuring numerous celebrity guests, including Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Kalen Allen of The Ellen Show, Miles McKenna, YouTuber and activist, and Peppermint, singer reality star, actress and activist.

For more information visit our website at encirclesummit.org

