Economist says economy may recover more quickly if Utahns follow public health guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Beehive State, a University of Utah economist says the economy may recover more quickly if Utahns follow public health guidelines.

“We’re not going to get a healthy economy until we get a healthy population, including one that’s willing to go out,” said Stephen Bannister, the University of Utah’s department director and chair of economics.

Senators prepare for 2nd wave of coronavirus

On Monday, state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn warns that Utah faces ‘complete shutdown’ due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, and Governor Gary Herbert said he has no plans to shut down the economy.

As an economist, Bannister said there’s uncertainty in what’s to come economically, and it’s because it depends on how consumer’s feel.

“I don’t think we’re going to get back to normal, pre-COVID levels until people are very comfortable, confident, that they can go out in public and not subject themselves to undue risk of being infected,” Bannister said.

Bannister believes once the virus’ transmission rate in the state goes down, consumer confidence will go back up and the economy may recover more quickly.

State epidemiologist warns Utah faces ‘complete shutdown’ due to surge in coronavirus cases

“It would be shorter if we got the vaccine or if everyone would wear a mask, it will be shorter, but we’re in a very deep hole here,” Bannister said.

He said if a majority of the state ends up back in the orange phase, further economic impact could arise – as it’s possible some businesses would have to close their doors, and less people will go out.

Bannister said while Utah’s economy is still doing better than some, he said the National Bureau of Economic Research reports the United States entered a recession back in February.

What others are clicking on: