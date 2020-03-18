Earthquake Update: National Guard Deployed to Monitor Kennecott Spill

MAGNA, UT (ABC4 News) – The 85th Civil Support team of the Utah National Guard has been deployed to help with a situation the earthquake caused at Rio Tinto’s Kennecott copper mining facility.

A chemical spill of some type has happened and a plume is going into the air. Officials say wind is carrying the plume north over the Great Salt Lake.

The 85th’s Immediate response team is going to help monitor the air.

Our 85th Civil Support Team has just deployed at the request of @SLCoGov to @kennecottutah due to a chemical leak caused from this morning’s earthquake. The Immediate Response Unit will assist with air monitoring. @USNationalGuard @NationalGuard #AlwaysReady #AlwaysThere — Utah National Guard (@UTNationalGuard) March 18, 2020

The deployment is at the request of Utah Governor Gary Herbert.

There have been reported gas leaks, power outages, and the chemical spill at Kennecott. This story is evolving and ABC4 News will update as more information comes in.

