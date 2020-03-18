Breaking News
Officials say SLC airport is ‘structurally sound’ after 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

Earthquake Update: National Guard Deployed to Monitor Kennecott Spill

MAGNA, UT (ABC4 News) – The 85th Civil Support team of the Utah National Guard has been deployed to help with a situation the earthquake caused at Rio Tinto’s Kennecott copper mining facility.

A chemical spill of some type has happened and a plume is going into the air. Officials say wind is carrying the plume north over the Great Salt Lake.

The 85th’s Immediate response team is going to help monitor the air.

The deployment is at the request of Utah Governor Gary Herbert.

There have been reported gas leaks, power outages, and the chemical spill at Kennecott. This story is evolving and ABC4 News will update as more information comes in.

