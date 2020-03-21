Earthquake hits near Reno in same week as Magna quake

Construction workers looks at the rubble from a building after an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken the city and many of its suburbs. The quake sent panicked residents running to the streets, knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and closed the city’s airport and its light rail system. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(ABC4 News) — According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit just south of Reno and Carson City, Nevada at 7:33 p.m. on Friday.

Courtesy: United States Geological Survey

The earthquake had a depth of 8.4 kilometers.

It comes on the heels of a magnitude 5.7 earthquake which hit Magna, Utah on Wednesday, March 18 and caused damage across the Wasatch Front.

This is a developing story. More information will be be added as it becomes available.

