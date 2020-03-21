Earthquake hits near Reno in same week as Magna quake

(ABC4 News) — According to the United States Geological Survey, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit just south of Reno and Carson City, Nevada at 7:33 p.m. on Friday.
The earthquake had a depth of 8.4 kilometers.
It comes on the heels of a magnitude 5.7 earthquake which hit Magna, Utah on Wednesday, March 18 and caused damage across the Wasatch Front.
This is a developing story. More information will be be added as it becomes available.
