Eagle Mountain man assaults his wife and threatens an officer following positive COVID test result

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thursday, July 16 at roughly 9:15 PM, deputies in Eagle Mountain responded to a report from a woman who said a neighbor yelled for her to call 911 because she was afraid for her life.

According to Utah County Sheriff’s Office, upon the first Deputy’s arrival, he encountered a man 31-year-old Matthew Jarel Harding running toward him in the street. Harding was holding a knife above his head and was yelling for the Deputy to shoot him.

As Harding got close to the Deputy he stopped but was still holding the knife and refused to obey the Deputy’s order to get on the ground. The Deputy used a Taser to subdue Harding and safely take him into custody.

After speaking to the victim Deputies learned and intoxicated Harding had held a knife to the victim’s throat, would not release her from her car, hit her several times with his fist, and had stabbed the dashboard of her car with the knife.

Allegedly, the events stemming a from the results of Harding testing positive for COVID-19.

The 31-year-old was booked into the Utah County Jail on the following charges:

-Aggravated kidnapping, 1st degree felony

-Assault against peace officer, 1st degree felony

-Aggravated assault, 2nd degree felony

-Threat of violence, class A misdemeanor

-Criminal mischief, class A misdemeanor

-Assault domestic violence, class B misdemeanor

A Judge has ordered that Harding be held without bail.

Due to Harding’s recent COVID-19 positive test result, the four Deputies involved in this arrest are in self-isolation. They will be tested to see if they have contracted this virus.

Other Deputies will work in Eagle Mountain in their absence. Mr. Harding will be in isolation while he is held at the Utah County Jail.