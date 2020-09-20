DWR seeking information about 2 buck deer poached in Magna

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for the public’s help regarding two buck deer that were recently illegally killed in Magna.

DWR conservation officers responded to a report of two poached buck deer on Sept. 14. When officers arrived, they found two large antlered buck deer dead in a field near the intersection of 8400 West and 4100 South in Magna.

Both deer were located less than 100 yards from Bacchus Highway.

It was determined that both deer had been killed by a small-caliber rifle sometime between Sept. 12–14.

There are no suspects at this time but officials are asking anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these animals, or any other wildlife, to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337.

You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website. If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Nick Vidrine at 385-335-0093. Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, DWR conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2019, officers confirmed 1,080 animals had been illegally killed, valued at over $406,500.