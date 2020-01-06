DWR: Over 1,000 animals illegally killed in Utah in 2019

Wildlife officers need your help to catch poachers in Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Over 1,000 animals were illegally killed in Utah last year, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers reported.

The total combined value of the wildlife that was illegally killed (1,050 animals) was over $386,000.

Photo: DWR

Photo: DWR

Photo: DWR

The DWR reports more animals were illegally killed in 2019, but the monetary value was lower in 2018.

For example, a trophy fish is valued at $25, while a trophy elk is valued at $8,000.

There were less citations in 2019 (526), compared to 611 in 2018. The overall number of violations detected by DWR conservation officers last year was 3,525 violations, compared to 3,963 in 2018.

One possible reason for the reduction in violations from 2018 to 2019 is that there were several vacant officer districts in 2019.

“We need your help,” DWR Sgt. Chad Bettridge said. “Please keep your eyes and ears open and report suspicious activity to us. Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws and keep our recreating public safe.”

You can call the UTiP hotline — 1-800-662-DEER (3337) — which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To learn about common illegal hunting mistakes, visit the DWR website.

