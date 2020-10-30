DWR officials seek information after 2 bull elk illegally killed in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after two bull elk were illegally killed in Sevier County earlier this October.

The two bull elk were illegally shot and left to waste during the general spike bull elk hunt. The animals were shot on Fish Lake Mountain. The DWR says that one elk was shot in early October in Sheep Valley with the second elk being shot in the middle of October near Daniel’s Pass.

“If anyone has any information of who illegally shot and wasted these elk, please contact us,” DWR Conservation Officer Eric Bond said.

If you have any information regarding the illegal killing of the two bull elk, or any other wildlife, you are encouraged to contact the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337. You can also report any illegal wildlife activity on the DWR website.

If you have specific information concerning this case, you can directly contact DWR Officer Eric Bond at 435-287-8427. The DWR says that rewards are available and that requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2019, officers confirmed that over 1,000 animals were illegally killed, with a value of over $408,000

According to the DWR, from Aug. 1 to Oct. 4, 423 calls were made to the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher (UTiP) hotline, contacted 22,873 individuals, and inspected the hunting licenses of 9,271 people.

During those interactions, officers say they detected 1,147 violations and discovered 258 illegally killed animals, including deer, elk, moose, Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, and fish. Of the animals illegally killed, 83 of those were big game species.