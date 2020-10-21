Dutch Bros. Coffee headed to Utah County

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dutch Bros. Coffee is making its way to Utah County. The popular coffee shop is currently under construction on University Avenue in Provo near Brigham Young University.

The first Dutch Bros. Coffee location in Utah opened in St. George in May. A West Jordan location at 7800 South 3843 West opened in August, soon followed by the Sandy location at 7856 South 700 East, and a Draper site is currently under construction right now.

An opening date for the Provo location has not yet been announced.

The company was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon. They originally sold coffee from pushcarts around town and by 2018, had more than 300 coffee stands in seven Western states with the majority being drive-thrus and a few walk-ins, according to Wikipedia.

The company yearns to “make a difference, one cup at a time”. The company holds an annual Drink one for Dane fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor of the co-founder Dane Boersma, who died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2009 at the age of 55.