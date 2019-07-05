Dumpster fires keep the 4th busy

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) -Firefighters across the state were busy Thursday night into Friday battling firework-related fires.

One of those fires nearly burned down a business preparing for two weddings this weekend. It happened at 7879 South 1530 West in West Jordan.

“It was like a big fire so everybody started to run,” says Jesus Pedroza who is the co-owner of Golden Imperio Reception Hall.

A dumpster fire blamed on fireworks caused $10,000 in damage to this West Jordan reception center who is scheduled to host weddings tonight and tomorrow. I talked with the owner find out what he has to say on @abc4utah #Midday. pic.twitter.com/jAwf0ZXmES — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) July 5, 2019

Pedroza says he was frightened to lose 10-years of blood, sweat, and tears when a dumpster fire spread to the roof of his building around Midnight.

“Me and my crew got some fire extinguishers and we started to shut down the fire until the fire department came over,” he says. “If it wouldn’t have been for my crew and the fire extinguishers this building would have been burned by now.”

Fire Investigators say the fire caused $10,000 in damage.

Pedroza says fireworks were to blame.

“So we saw some people come over and do fireworks over here and after that, it started to burn,” he says.

ABC4 News looked over the call logs and found West Jordan Fire Department, South Jordan Fire Department, and Unified Fire Authority had dozens of calls for fires.

Video captured by UFA shows of a dumpster fire outside a gas station in Midvale only 20-yards from the gas pumps and feet from a nearby glass manufacturing company.

And so it begins! Dumpster fire #1 at a GAS STATION!!! Remember to fully submerge your fireworks in water prior to disposal. Stay safe everyone!!! pic.twitter.com/GeNwyRiHlB — Unified Fire (@FireAuthority) July 5, 2019

Unified Fire worked quickly to get it out.

Fireworks that weren’t fully put out were to blame for that fire.

A city over, Pedroza says he’s proud of what his employees did to save their business.

“We were trying to shut the fire down and well we did it,” he adds.

Fire inspectors gave Pedroza good news saying the fire didn’t compromise the building’s structure and he will be able to host the two weddings this weekend.

Firefighters say if you plan to use fireworks, put them in water after using them to make sure they are fully out.

