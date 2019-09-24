Dump truck takes out power in Provo neighborhood

PROVO, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Hundreds are out of power after a dump truck took out 10 utility poles in Provo.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon near 1350 West 1700 North. The area has been a mess since then.

Picture provided by Provo Power

“A lot of distraction for somebody I guess who was not paying attention,” says David Struck.

Struck was at home where the crash occurred.

Photo provided by David Struck

“I was just inside and heard a couple of big bangs and my power went out,” he says. “It sounded like a metal metallic bang.”

Struck says when he came outside he saw a transformer on the ground, and then looked up to see the truck.

Photo provided by David Struck

“Somebody is probably updating their resume right now. That was my first thought and my second thought was, I hope he was ok,” he says.

Provo City Officials say no one was injured, but the damage spread for a few city blocks.

“The dump truck all the way up, the wires, you could see what happened. He just pulled all the wires and everything just went down, you know,” says Dan Perry.

Perry lives just south of where the crash happened on 1600 North and invited ABC4 News in to see some of the damage on his property.

Perry thought everything was ok until he saw his shed was moved off its foundation by a utility pole.

“He really split that pole,” says Perry. “Wow, the chair, the contents is more what I’m concerned about, it wasn’t that valuable of a shed, it was the insides and what I was storing in there that’s, now I got to get ready for winter.”

Photo taken by John Perry

Provo City tells ABC4 News Jason Nguyen this is a billable crash and Morgan Asphalt is responsible.

“This is a mess, wow, it is going to take a long time to get that fixed,” says Perry.

Provo City states there is no estimate on damages. The city hopes to have that information tomorrow.

Power is expected to be back on sometime Tuesday morning or early afternoon.



