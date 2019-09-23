Dump truck knocks down 6 power poles in Orem, outage may last 24 hrs

OREM (ABC4 News)- Some Orem residents will be without power for about 24 hours after officials say a dump truck took down six power poles.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Monday near 1300 West 1600 North.

Courtesy: Provo City Power

Crews will be working from south to north, so they say some will get power restored before the 24 hours is up.

Here are some food safety tips from the FDA for those who choose to stay home:

Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.

The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.

A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

Buy dry or block ice to keep the refrigerator as cold as possible if the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time. Fifty pounds of dry ice should keep an 18 cubic foot, fully stocked freezer cold for two days.

If you plan to eat refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish, or eggs while they are still at safe temperatures, it is important that each item is thoroughly cooked to a safe minimum internal temperature to ensure that any foodborne bacteria that may be present are destroyed. However, if at any point the food was above 40º F for 2 hours or more (or 1 hour if temperatures are above 90 º F) — discard it.

For the latest on the outage, follow the Provo City Power Facebook page.

