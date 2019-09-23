Dump truck knocks down 6 power poles in Orem, outage may last 24 hrs

OREM (ABC4 News)- Some Orem residents will be without power for about 24 hours after officials say a dump truck took down six power poles.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Monday near 1300 West 1600 North.
Crews will be working from south to north, so they say some will get power restored before the 24 hours is up.
- Here are some food safety tips from the FDA for those who choose to stay home:
- Keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible to maintain the cold temperature.
- The refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours if it is unopened.
- A full freezer will keep the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.
- Buy dry or block ice to keep the refrigerator as cold as possible if the power is going to be out for a prolonged period of time. Fifty pounds of dry ice should keep an 18 cubic foot, fully stocked freezer cold for two days.
- If you plan to eat refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish, or eggs while they are still at safe temperatures, it is important that each item is thoroughly cooked to a safe minimum internal temperature to ensure that any foodborne bacteria that may be present are destroyed. However, if at any point the food was above 40º F for 2 hours or more (or 1 hour if temperatures are above 90 º F) — discard it.
For the latest on the outage, follow the Provo City Power Facebook page.
