Duck hunters and a dog survive an hour in Utah Lake’s freezing water

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Three duck hunters and a dog managed to rescue themselves from the frigid water on Utah Lake Sunday morning.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the men were hunting near Lincoln Beach when high winds caused the water to swap their 12-foot duck boat, dumping them all in the water.

The water was 36 degrees, state park officials said.

“Complicating things further were the Phragmites, or wetland grasses, that were 8′-12′ tall, making it difficult to determine what direction they should go,” Sgt. Cannon said.

After about an hour the men and the dog made it to shore before search and rescue crews arrived.

The men warmed up in their own vehicles while the dog jumped in a responding deputy’s car and curled up next to the heater, Cannon said.

“People should be aware and recognize that when storms come up on Utah Lake conditions can quickly become life-threatening,” Sgt. Cannon said.

All three men and the dog suffered from hypothermia but officials say they should recover without problems.

