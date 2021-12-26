Duck hunter in ICU following near-drowning incident at Quail Creek State Park

HURRICANE, UTAH (ABC4) – An Utah duck hunter is fighting for his life after being pulled from freezing cold water at Quail Creek State Park.

Park ranger Candance Smith says on Saturday, December 25, the victim was duck hunting with his brother. She was says the victim went to retrieve a duck he had shot and underestimated the distance of the duck in the waterway and struggled to get back. He became immobile and unconscious in the freezing cold water.

His brother he was hunting with was able to swim in, retrieve him and start life-saving measures. Smith says that bystanders began to assist with the life-saving measures. The incident was called in to dispatch and the victim was Life Flighted to a local hospital.

The victim is still in the Intensive Care Unit at Dixie Region Medical Center. We will update as information becomes available.