Duchesne County: Social media posts claims poll worker turned voters away

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a post on Facebook regarding a volunteer poll worker who allegedly turned voters away.
Deputies say the poll worker mentioned was stationed at the Duchesne County Administration building.
“While the investigation is still pending all participants of this incident have been identified,” stated DCSO. “Initial information is leading to a case of miscommunication between the poll worker and the voter. It is the only reported incident at this time.”
If anyone has information concerning this incident you are asked to contact the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424.
