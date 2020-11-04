Duchesne County: Social media posts claims poll worker turned voters away

A voters enters to fill out a ballot on the last day of early absentee voting before tomorrow’s general election at the Northwest Activities Center in Detroit, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Down to the wire with the threat of court battles looming, supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden scrambled Monday to rally swing-state voters to drop off ballots, visit precincts in person and ensure their votes are counted. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a post on Facebook regarding a volunteer poll worker who allegedly turned voters away.

Deputies say the poll worker mentioned was stationed at the Duchesne County Administration building.

“While the investigation is still pending all participants of this incident have been identified,” stated DCSO. “Initial information is leading to a case of miscommunication between the poll worker and the voter. It is the only reported incident at this time.”

If anyone has information concerning this incident you are asked to contact the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424.