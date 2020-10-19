Duchesne County Sheriff’s hoping public can help identify person of interest

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest.
Deputies did not indicate why the individual was a person of interest or any information about what they may have been involved in.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the picture to call Deputy Rodney Eskelson at 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424.
