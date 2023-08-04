SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We’re coming off of some of the strongest storms to move through the Salt Lake Valley in quite some time!

The bottom line? Following severe storms, the state sees a decrease in moisture and a slight warm-up.

Severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc in Salt Lake and Utah Counties sending people scrambling indoors and causing road closures. Emergency managers reported mudslides in Draper and several road closures due to flooding. Following the storms, a Flood Advisory was issued for Salt Lake County through the early morning hours and a flash flood warning for the Jacob City Burn Scar in Tooele held on until after midnight.

As the low pressure pulls away to our northeast, a more westerly flow will take hold. This will result in drier air taking hold across the Beehive State. To close the workweek, we’ll see mostly dry skies with only a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in northern Utah tomorrow afternoon.

Skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy in northern Utah which will keep temperatures relatively cool for this time of year with most seeing upper 80s. Down south there will be more sunshine between the clouds which will help see temperatures climb to the 80s and 90s for most as St. George closes in on 101 degrees this afternoon.

The beginning of the weekend looks dry and seasonal as temperatures by Saturday will be within a few degrees of seasonal norms. This will mean the Wasatch Front will be in the low 90s, the Wasatch Back will see mainly 80s, and in southern Utah, St. George will climb just above the century mark.

For the end of the weekend, it’s more sunshine and seasonal temperatures down south, however, a weak disturbance could knock down the temperatures slightly in northern Utah while bringing us more clouds and a slight chance of some moisture, but any wet weather potential at this point looks low.

Heading into next week, high-pressure building in from our south will mean mostly dry skies and near-seasonal temperatures on repeat through the first half of next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!