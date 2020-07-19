Drunk driver crashes into canal near Garland

GARLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Box Elder Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a reckless driver Saturday evening who eventually crashed into a canal.









Around 7:45 p.m. law enforcement was dispatched on the report of a reckless driver near 4400 W. in Garland. The vehicle soon crashed into a nearby canal and was completely submerged.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Edwy Jiminez of Garland, was able to free himself from the vehicle and swim to safety. Officials say he had a few bumps, bruises and minor scrapes but received no significant injury.

Jiminez was later arrested and booked into the Box Elder County Jail on DUI charges.

The road was blocked off for the next three hours Saturday evening trying to recover the vehicle from the canal water. Box Elder County Scuba and Recovery Team were called in to dive and hook up Jiminez’s 1981 Cadillac Coupe for the wrecker service to retrieve it from the canal.

The Box Elder Sheriff’s Department say that this past weekend has a been a busy one for them. They remind people that as they venture outdoors amid the pandemic to do so safely. Box Elder Officials remind people to always tell someone where they are going, when you expect to be back, and to not deviate from those plans unless you notify someone.