Driving fatalities up from same time last year heading into ‘100 Deadliest Days’

Utah (ABC4) – Utah is about to enter the “100 Deadliest Days” for Utah roads.

The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the period when Utah experiences the most driving deaths. Murray City Fire Department took to social media to remind drivers to be careful out there.

“Between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, the number of fatal car accidents nearly double on Utah’s roads as we enter the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer.’ Drive safely and carefully, don’t get distracted while you’re on the road, and don’t let your best summer memories turn into tragedies,” the Facebook post states.

Statistics from the state’s Zero Fatalities website show that in 2020, Utah saw a rise in fatalities and serious injuries on Utah roads, with 276 deaths and 1,563 serious injuries.

Courtesy: Zero Fatalities

The total number of deaths was the highest since 2016. 2020 also showed increases in number of 2019 driving fatalities from aggressive driving, speed-related crashes, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

The number of total deaths from aggressive driving saw a significant increase in 2020, jumping to 25 from 8 in 2019. Motorcycle fatalities and serious injuries also increased in 2020.

And 2021 isn’t shaping up to be much better in terms of fatal crashes. Already, the number of fatalities on Utah roads has surpassed the number of fatalities at this time last year with 111 deaths, 102 fatal crashes, and 23,017 crashes total.

Between Jan. 1 and May 28 in 2020, there had been 86 fatalities, 80 fatal crashes, and 18,012 crashes.

Courtesy: Zero Fatalities

According to the site, aggressive driving is “operating a vehicle in a way that endangers or is likely to endanger people or property. Two-thirds of nationwide traffic fatalities involve behaviors commonly associated with aggressive driving, according to NHTSA. In 2016, Utah crash statistics show that aggressive driving and speeding caused 76 fatalities.”

Actions associated with aggressive driving include speeding, running red lights and stop signs, failing to yield, tailgating, and weaving.

For more information, visit zerofatalities.com.