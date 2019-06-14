Driver trapped in car fire rescued

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A Utah driver was trapped in a single car fire that started early Friday morning after crashing into a brick wall.

According to a Facebook post from the Lone Peak Fire Department, “Immediate actions of passersby and Lone Peak Police Department resulted in the driver being moved to safety.”

Lone Peak Fire Chief Reed Thompson said the car was traveling westbound on SR-92 Timpanogas Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and made contact with several trees, crashing through a fence, and going airborne before coming to a stop.

The crash was reported to authorities about 12:45 a.m.

Courtesy: Lone Peak Fire Dept.

Reed said the cause of the crash is undetermined at this point. The driver was transported to a local trauma center in critical, but stable condition.

The vehicle nearly missed a sewer lift station, which could have resulted in sewer backups and infrastructure issues to homes in the northwest quadrant of Highland.



