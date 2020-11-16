Driver crashes semi through intersection in Salt Lake City, topples statue of early church pioneer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The driver of a semi was taken to the hospital after crashing his truck through an intersection in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, the crash happened at 2100 South 2300 East.

The drive toppled a statue of Parley P. Pratt, an early Latter-Day Saint Church pioneer who was one of the first in the Salt Lake Valley before Brigham Young and the first wagon trains/handcarts into the SL Valley.

The monument sits in front of the Fresh Market store on the corner of this intersection.

The driver was able to extricate himself with help from firefighters before he was transported to a local hospital.

No one else was injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.