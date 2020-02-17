Driver slides off Mountain View Corridor, crashes through fence, and rolls into backyard

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A family getting ready to eat breakfast in their Herriman home had quite the shock President’s Day morning when they saw a truck rolling through their backyard.

“I was cooking french toast…I was killing it,” homeowner Josh Hammond jokes.

Hammond said he was in the kitchen, his wife, a Hospice nurse, was in the other room when they heard a loud boom.

Their house is just off of the Mountain View Corridor near 14000 South Meadow Bend Drive.

“I see him roll through my backyard and then I panicked,” Hammond said. “I’m like, ‘Go out there babe!’ and she’s like ‘No, you do it,'” he explained.

They both ended up outside helping the driver and even invited him in while they waited for emergency officials to arrive.

“This is your typical speed too fast for conditions, lost control on extremely icy roads and–this is what happens,” Sgt. Greg Schaver with Herriman Police Dept. said.

“It’s a dangerous road!” Hammond said. “While we were helping him out, three more drivers slid off the road.”

Monday morning conditions were slippery across most of northern Utah County. Troopers responded to 84 crashes on I-15 before 11 a.m.

Luckily, in this case, nobody was harmed.

“He was okay…I thought it was going to be a lot worse. I thought there would be lots of blood, that’s why I wanted my wife to go do and not me,” Hammond joked.

Sgt. Schaver had a reminder for drivers–“If you have icy roads, the speed limit on the speed limit sign is still too fast,” he said. “It should be 5-10 under that to be safe for yourself, and everyone around you.”

What others are reading: