Driver slams into trooper’s car on I-84

(ABC4 News)- A trooper was taken to the hospital Monday and treated for minor injuries after his patrol vehicle was hit.

Utah Highway Patrol authorities say the trooper was responding to crash on I-84 at the time.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

A driver passing by lost control of their vehicle and slid into the parked sergeant’s car, UHP tweeted.

“Upon approaching emergency vehicles slow down and reduce your speed if you can. We are lucky he is okay at this time,” CPL Colton Freckleton said.

Officials say the trooper is now home recovering.

No other details on the crash have been made available.

There were nearly 50 minor crashes reported in northern Utah Monday night and Tuesday morning due to slick conditions. Troopers say most of them were caused by people driving too fast for conditions.











