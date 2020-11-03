Driver runs red light, crashes with school bus in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The driver of an SUV ran a red light and collided with a school bus in Uintah County Monday afternoon.

According to a post on the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, the crash happened at 2000 West 500 North.

The SUV with four occupants was traveling south from the high school exit and the school bus was traveling East on 500 North when the driver of the SUV failed to stop for a red light.

The bus didn’t have any students on board at the time. Deputies believe the school bus driver didn’t have enough time or space to avoid the collision.

The driver and one passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the SUV was issued a citation.