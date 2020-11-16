Driver killed after hitting double tanker on SR-40 near Strawberry Reservoir

STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4 News) A driver is dead after crashing head-on into a double tanker truck on SR-40 on Saturday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash at 8:15 p.m. near milepost 46 on SR-40 in Wasatch County.

Troopers said an empty double tanker truck was traveling eastbound when the driver of a small Volkswagen sedan who was traveling westbound crossed the center line and into the eastbound lanes and hit the tractor-trailer hear-on. The driver of the Volkswagen died from their injuries at the scene.

Alcohol is being considered a possible contributing factor of the crash.

The name of the driver who died has not yet been released.