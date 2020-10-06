Driver killed after crashing into a semi-truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A driver of a passenger car died after crashing into the back of a semi truck early Tuesday morning in Salt Lake City.

Lt. Brett Olsen with Salt Lake City Police said the crash happened at 5:30 a.m. California Ave and underneath the I-215 freeway.

Olsen said a 42-year-old male drove through a red light and hit the semi trailer. EMS attempted life-saving measures but he died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and police said the next of kin has not yet been notified.

An update will be provided once additional information becomes available.

