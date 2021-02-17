Woman dies after rollover crash on I-15

UPDATE (2/17/21 5:21 p.m.):

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed that a woman who was driving on I-15 on Wednesday afternoon when her car rolled over and crashed has died.

According to a news release from UHP, the woman was driving a white Mercedes SUV northbound on I-15 around 2:42 P.M. A male passenger and two children were also in the car.

The woman began to merge from the far left lane of I-15 and attempted to exit at the I-80 Westbound ramp when she lost control of the car, causing it two roll over at least two times

The SUV came to rest on the 500 South ramp to I-80 Westbound, UHP said in a release.

UHP said that during the crash, the woman was ejected from the sunroof of the car and fell approximately 30 feet off the freeway. She later died from her injuries in the crash.

The man and two children who were also in the car were taken to the hospital as a precaution but UHP said they did not appear to be injured in the crash.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A person is in critical condition after their car rolled over going northbound on I-15 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:42 p.m. on the ramp from northbound I-15 to Westbound I-80.

Officials say a woman was driving a white Mercedes when it crossed the median, causing it to roll over.

According to UHP, the woman was ejected from the car and is currently in critical condition. Officials say three other people were in the car at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

UHP says the 500 South on ramp to I-80 will be closed for at least the next two hours while police investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.