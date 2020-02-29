Driver dies after going wrong way on I-80, hitting semi-truck head on

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after hitting a semi-truck head on while driving the wrong way on I-80 Saturday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near mile marker 133 after the driver of an SUV headed west in the eastbound lanes before crashing into the semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV was partially ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Troopers believe the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi-truck was evaluated at the scene and not transported to the hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. It is not known why the driver of the SUV was in the wrong lanes of traffic.

I-80 MP 133

The name of the individual who died has not been released pending notification of family.