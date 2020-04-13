Driver dead following single-vehicle rollover crash on I-15

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 20-year-old male is dead in a single vehicle, rollover crash after he was ejected from the vehicle.

Officials said the crash occurred early Monday at 3:06 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to a blocking crash at I-15 Southbound and 1200 North. They identified the victim as Kelton Kluvers from Blackfoot, Idaho.



Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

A witness told officials that the vehicle drifted and hit the center barrier before rolling several times. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and pinned underneath. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officials said that distraction and no seat belt are likely circumstances which contributed to the crash. Utah Highway Patrol issued a reminder to the public to wear a seat belt and drive at the speed limit.

