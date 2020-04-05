Driver crashes through Ogden restaurant, employees inside

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to Lt. Cameron Stiver with the Odgen City Police Department a silver Honda CRV crashed through Patricia’s Restaurant on 3303 Washington Blvd at 11:56 a.m. Sunday.

Lt. Stiver said the car was traveling northbound on Washington Blvd. when it crossed all lanes of traffic and crashed into the south side of the restaurant, traveling through and almost coming out the other side.

Ogden PD

Ogden PD

Ogden PD

Lt. Stiver said officials believe the driver experienced a medical condition when the crash occured.

The driver of the car was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital in critical condition, the passenger was transported with mild injuries, Lt. Stiver said.

There were restaurant employees inside at the time of the crash, they remained unharmed.

