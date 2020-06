SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation reminds drivers that the westbound 12300 S. to northbound I-15 on-ramp will temporarily close Saturday night.

The on-ramp will close Saturday evening for utility work around 8 p.m. and will remain closed until Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Driver Alert: The WB 12300 S. to NB I-15 on-ramp will close tonight 6/20 from 8 pm to 8 am 6/21 for utility work. DETOUR: Drive north on State St. and use the 11400 S. on-ramp. The EB 12300 S. to NB I-15 on-ramp will remain open. See map for detour details. @drapercity pic.twitter.com/zC0P4Mvfu6 — UDOT Region Two (@UDOTRegionTwo) June 20, 2020

UDOT recommends to use State St. as a detour and to continue to head north to use the 11400 S. on-ramp. The eastbound 12300 S. to northbound I-15 on-ramp will remain open.