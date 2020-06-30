Live Now
Restaurant fight over social distancing argument; Round 2 of Sahara dust
Drive-up services offered this primary election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)— Covid-19 is prompting Salt Lake County to offer drive-up services for those who did not receive a ballot. 

“I didn’t receive a ballot,” Salt Lake resident Laurie Wood said. 

No in-person voting is allowed for this election. Lawmakers implemented temporary changes to end in-person voting in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

“This primary is going to decide who our Governor is,” Wood said. 

Former Utah Governor John Huntsman Jr., Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes and former Utah GOP Chairman Thomas Wright are all candidates for Governor of Utah. 

Jason Perry Director at The Hinckely Institute of Politics says this is the race to watch saying, “These are names very well known in Utah. We are voting at a time when there are some issues they really really care about. This is the big-ticket race and everyone is watching it in fact so many people there are record numbers of people registering as Republican just to be apart of it.”

Perry says more than 72,000 people registered since the beginning of May. 

“About 45,000 of those 72,000 were unaffiliated votes who were joining back with their party and about 10,000 of those came from the Democrats themselves,” Perry said 

Voting closes at 8 p.m.

Click here for a list of Salt Lake County drive-up services. 

