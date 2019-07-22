Drink your fluids, it’s HOT!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Stay hydrated Utah; it’s the biggest tip of the week.

The heat advisory is in and the Pinpoint Weather Team expects triple-digit temperatures to last through Tuesday.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Health officials say the best thing you can do is bring a bottle of water with you and drink it every 30 minutes.

Captian Tony Stowe with the Salt Lake City Fire Department says, “It is a very smart thing to do. So we would ask that you go prepared, bring plenty of hydration and sunblock.”

Two groups of people to keep an eye on in this extreme heat are children and senior citizens who may not take in the required amount of fluids.

Captian Stowe says make it fun for everyone.

“You can have Kool-Aid. It’s a great way to get hydration into the systems of the children if they don’t like water so much,” he says, “It helps increase the volume of liquid taken in on hot days.”

Salt Lake City Fire recommends those who have to work outside regulate their work cycles.

“Make sure you are using appropriate levels of SPF sunblock, hats, and–it might even sound contradicting– but having longer sleeves and long pants to help minimize the amount of UV exposure,” the Capitan adds.

Then Pioneer Day is coming up on the 24th with more concerns.

“A lot of people are going to be set up in anticipation for the parade and might not be monitoring their hydration as well as they should,” he says.

The Center for Disease Control says watch out for these signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke which include:

Confusion or disorientation

Dizziness, light-headedness, nausea

Fast or weak pulse

Headaches

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Heavy or lack of sweating

Weakness or muscle cramps

Losing consciousness

“You notice that they’re not acting right, certainly if they’re acting confused, or they’re just not themselves, that’s a sign that they could be developing heat stroke, and you need to definitely get them removed from the heat, and if they do not recover quickly from that, and certainly if they do have that altered mental status, you need to get them to the closest emergency department right away,” says Doctor Tom Waters with the Cleveland Clinic.

Local firefighters and paramedics say if you call them they’ll begin treatment promptly.

“One of the first things we are going to do is slowly cool them and we are probably going to put on IV fluids and transport them to the hospital immediately,” says Capt. Stowe.

The American Red Cross says there are other ways to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke the next couple days by doing some of these things.

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles

Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.

Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol

Eat small meals and eat more often

Avoid extreme temperature changes

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing and avoid dark colors that absorb the sun’s rays

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day

Postpone outdoor games and activities

Listen to local media updates for the latest weather reports and prepare accordingly

ABC4 News spoke with several departments Monday morning who say they are expecting a higher than normal call volume for folks dealing with heat issues. That’s why they are asking folks to drink fluids every half an hour.

What others are clicking on: