Draper school closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – American Preparatory Academy Draper 1 Campus, has closed their campus after confirming their 15th positive case of coronavirus.

Carolyn Sharette, Executive Director with American Preparatory Academy tells ABC4 News their school year at the Draper campus started Aug. 19, 2020, with about 45% of the student body learning from home.

Tuesday, campus officials announced students would transition to at-home learning due to the outbreak.

Confirmed cases are among both students and staff members, Sharette added. “We always seek to do what’s best for students, families and our staff and we feel this brief pause in on-campus learning is best for our families,” Sharette said.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.