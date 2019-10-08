Draper police need help locating missing 13-year-old boy

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Draper are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old who walked away from the Juvenile Receiving Center (JRC) in South Salt Lake Monday night.

Benjamin Heber left the facility located at 177 Price Ave around 8 p.m. He was last seen walking east and is described as a white, male, 5’8”, 250 lbs, brown hair, and green eyes. He wears glasses (as pictured) and has two triangled tattoos on his left hand. He is known to wear shorts and t-shirts.

Benjamin has been diagnosed with Autism, depression, and anxiety.

If anyone knows Benjamin’s whereabouts or sees him, please call 911 or 801-840-4000.

