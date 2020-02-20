DPS: Tremonton teen ran away with 36-year-old man

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Department of Public Safety is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 17-year-old runaway.

Suspect Mose Tim Murphy

Officials say Aliyah Lyn Cutler is with 36-year-old Mose Tim Murphy.

It is believed they may be heading to his mother’s home in Oklahoma. DPS officials say they are driving a white 2014 Kia Sorento with Utah plate number 3F5PK. It is an “In God We Trust” license plate.

The Kia is decked out in Oklahoma Sooners logos and fan gear including a large red Sooners hood cover, investigators said.

Cutler is white and 5’2″ with brown eyes and brown hair. The suspect, Murphy, is 5’6″ and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information should call 911.

