DPS reminds public ‘all fireworks have potential to start wildfire’ ahead of Pioneer Day celebrations

It’s now legal to set off fireworks in unrestricted areas in the Beehive State, but public safety officials are reminding the public of the dangers associated with the tradition.

“The reality is, all fireworks have the potential to cause a wildfire,” a press release from the Department of Public Safety states. “While exploding and airborne fireworks are the most hazardous, even sparklers, fountains and smoke bombs can cause an ignition. “

Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires, According to the National Fire Protection Association.

Although it is legal to set off fireworks through 11 p.m. on the 25th (midnight on the 24th), officials say the safest way to celebrate the holiday is to attend a public fireworks show put on by professionals instead of setting off your own.

If you’re caught setting off fireworks outside of the firework restriction zones you could be fined up to $1,000.

For an interactive map of 2019 fireworks restrictions in the Salt Lake Valley go to: https://unifiedfire.org/maps/2019-fireworks-restriction/

For 2019 fireworks restrictions statewide go to https://firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks-restricted-areas/

What others are clicking on: