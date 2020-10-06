DPS prepared for possible rioting during VP Debate saying, ‘We will take action’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Demonstrations are expected in downtown Salt Lake City before and during the Vice Presidential Debate which is taking place on Oct. 7 at the University of Utah.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement are assisting the University of Utah Police to provide a safe area to all.

“This is history in the making,” says U of U Police Chief Rodney Chatman.

As soon as Chief Chatman took office, his team started planning for the Vice Presidential debate. They received a lot of calls from law enforcement agencies to help.

“They are offering more than we are asking, and just that spirit of cooperation is just been something that is really a pleasant thing to see and experience,” Police Chief Chatman says.

The spirit of cooperation will be put to the test Wednesday.

Salt Lake City has seen its share of violent protests on May 30th, and July 9th.

DPS Captain Jeff Nigbur

Captain Jeff Nigbur with the Department of Public Safety says, “Our primary goal is safety and protecting people’s first amendment rights. Right, to have to opportunity to come up and say what they have to say. To come up with signs or whatever the case may be and have their voice heard.”

Law Enforcement is preparing to see protesters, militia, and supporters at the debate.

Police tell ABC4 News the area in-between 1300 East to 1340 East along 200 South will be the designated free speech and protest zone.

Troopers and officers will be present in the area, visible in their uniforms, but will only put riot gear on when needed.

“We aren’t going to put up with riotous behavior or mob-like behavior where there is destruction of property, things being thrown, or anything like that. If that does happen, we will take action and we are prepared to take action,” says Capt. Nigbur.

U of U Police Chief Rodney Chatman

To ensure matters stay calm, Chief Chatman and his team went to Cleveland for the Presidential Debate where he learned communication will be key to a successful debate.

“I learned that we are on the right track,” says the Chief. “I was very pleased to see the things that had gone into our consideration and our planning, were the things that were in operation in Cleveland. So, it gave me a strong vote of confidence in the manner of which we are preparing.”

Capt. Nigbur, adds, “I think everyone can feel safe.”